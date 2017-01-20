 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

SocGen builds startup database

20 January 2017  |  7756 views  |  0 Societe Generale Building sign

French bank Societe Generale is setting up an internal platform, dubbed Startup Radar, where staffers can access information about experimental projects and recommend interesting fintech firms.

In common with most major banks, SocGen is reaching out to the fintech community, building up relationships with firms it thinks will help it boost digital services. The company has already invested around EUR70 million in startups, most recently TagPay, a mobile banking outfit whose technology is being deployed in Africa.

To help sniff out more opportunities, the SocGen innovation division is setting up its Startup Radar platform that will act as a database with descriptions of fintech firms that might prove valuable partners.

SocGen says that it is also boosting its internal innovation efforts, trumpeting the recently opened technology hub, christened 'The Dunes', that it says symbolises its digital transformation.

Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles, group head, corporate resources and innovation, says: "In a world of rapid technological and interpersonal change, Societe Generale is drawing on the strength and innovation capacity of a multitude of internal and external players to reinvent the banking industry."

Meanwhile, Spanish bank BBVA has again been talking about its technology ambitions. Speaking at an event, global executive chairman Francisco González said the bank wants to be a "truly digital house" and predicted that over the next 15 years, technologies like blockchain will become standard and mastering artificial intelligence and data is what will set institutions apart.

This will be vital because, he predicts, we are about to see a drastic reduction in the number of banks, from 20,000 to just a few dozen players.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAINSTART UPS
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEBIG DATA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

16 January 2017  |  6432 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
SocGen opens tech hub for digital drive

SocGen opens tech hub for digital drive

20 October 2016  |  5945 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
BBVA in management reshuffle for digital banking push

BBVA in management reshuffle for digital banking push

28 July 2016  |  10180 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 13 linkedin
SocGen eyes African expansion; sinks EUR1 million in to TagPay

SocGen eyes African expansion; sinks EUR1 million in to TagPay

13 July 2016  |  3695 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Digital transformation driving earnings at BBVA

Digital transformation driving earnings at BBVA

03 February 2016  |  17110 views  |  0 comments | 50 tweets | 45 linkedin
BBVA hires Barclays digital chief Derek White

BBVA hires Barclays digital chief Derek White

11 January 2016  |  12713 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 16 linkedin
BBVA buys 29.5% stake in Atom for &#163;45 million

BBVA buys 29.5% stake in Atom for £45 million

24 November 2015  |  12863 views  |  1 comments | 34 tweets | 42 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BBVA - all news
Société Générale - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8750 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8315 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter