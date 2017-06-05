 
06 June 2017
NAB opens client access to equity investments via OurCrowd

National Australia Bank is to provide clients with direct access to Israel's OurCrowd, an equity crowdfunding platform for startup investments worldwide.

OurCrowd, which entered the Australian market in 2014, vets and selects opportunities, invests its own capital, and provides post-investment support to portfolio companies.

The platform has so far raised more than A$600m from approximately 20,000 investors across 112 countries for over 120 early stage companies. OurCrowd already has thirteen exits to date, two IPO’s and eleven acquisitions.

NAB private executive general manager Christine Yates, says: “We know that our clients are looking globally for investment opportunities, and OurCrowd is an established global platform which offers a full service end-to-end solution. Technology is changing the way we do business and this shows how NAB is thinking differently when it comes to servicing our clients.”
