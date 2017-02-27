HSBC and Barclays customers hit by technical problems

After a weekend which saw many Barclays customers unable to make instore payments and ATM withdrawals, today it was the turn of HSBC business banking clients to suffer, locked out of their accounts online.

On Monday morning HSBC began receiving a trickle of queries from business banking customers unable to log in to their accounts.Initially, the bank said that it was "not aware of any issues" before confirming that it was "experiencing some issues".Over the weekend, Barclays customers had their own problems, with many reporting issues using cash machines, debit cards and online and phone banking.The "technical issues" lasted for several hours on Saturday, leading to the inevitable outpouring of frustration on social media from customers.