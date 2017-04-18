 
Login | Sign up |Help
18 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

FlexTrade brings a touch of augmented reality to the trading floor

8 hours ago  |  1885 views  |  0 Graph 4

Order management vendor FlexTrade is planning to use Microsoft HoloLens to provide traders with a three-dimensional view of their dealing strategies and new ways of interacting with third party data feeds.

The augmented reality application, dubbed FlexAR, sits atop the firm's FlexTrader EMS system to offer traders an interactive order blotter, trade ticket and charting, all presented in a virtual space.

Andy Mahoney, business development director of FlexTrade UK in London says the technology enables traders to see and interact with the markets in a completely unique manner.

“We initially experimented with virtual reality trading, but the feedback was that the fully immersive headsets were too overwhelming, shutting off real-world events," he says. "With the advent of the Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality headset, we found a good middle-ground, bringing virtual trading into the real world.”

Future releases of FlexAR will introduce interactive alerting alongside the FlexTrader blotter, three-dimensional basket visualisation, and the ability to present data from third parties says Mahoney.
ChannelsTRADE EXECUTIONWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Swissquote introduces VR trading app

Swissquote introduces VR trading app

03 February 2017  |  8974 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 16 linkedin
MetLife opens virtual reality channel

MetLife opens virtual reality channel

21 December 2016  |  9156 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
Fidelity explores VR for finances

Fidelity explores VR for finances

07 December 2016  |  4236 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
Lloyds bends reality for graduate intake

Lloyds bends reality for graduate intake

13 October 2016  |  8290 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 9 linkedin
Citi taps Microsoft HoloLens for virtual reality trading

Citi taps Microsoft HoloLens for virtual reality trading

07 April 2016  |  12870 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 14 linkedin
Payment-enabled golf gloves and virtual reality shopping specs hit the PGA Tour

Payment-enabled golf gloves and virtual reality shopping specs hit the PGA Tour

16 March 2016  |  7199 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
Fidelity takes portfolios into virtual reality with Oculus Rift app

Fidelity takes portfolios into virtual reality with Oculus Rift app

19 November 2014  |  6567 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Wells Fargo steps into Oculus Rift at new digital lab

Wells Fargo steps into Oculus Rift at new digital lab

01 October 2014  |  7028 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

FlexTrade Systems - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comvisit dh.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Apac banks suspicious about fintech consortiumsApac banks suspicious about fintech consor...
10028 views comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
DLT still not mature enough says ECBDLT still not mature enough says ECB
9907 views comments | 31 tweets | 29 linkedin
Transferwise boss warns fintech startups against Brexit BritainTransferwise boss warns fintech startups a...
9544 views comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz directorAfter trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its...
8776 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Android Pay gets inside bank appsAndroid Pay gets inside bank apps
7715 views comments | 16 tweets | 13 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter