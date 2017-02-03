Swissquote introduces VR trading app

A Swiss online bank is introducing a virtual reality trading application which uses a VR helmet to create a a 360° trading wall for users to monitor the markets and make trades with a glance.

The virtual dealing platform from Swissquote Bank feeds real-time data relating to the Swiss Market Index, currency pairs and the main indexes to users as they don the headset. Using eye-tracking technology, customers can bring up more information on a specific stock and even execute trades to a preconfigured value just by focusing on the symbol.



Swissquote clients can also log in to their profile and view the status of their accounts through the headset.



Paolo Buzzi, CTO at Swissquote states: "While it is true that the use of VR helmets is still marginal, building our application allows us to also perfect Swissquote’s existing applications on other devices, therefore accelerating our own technological evolution. In this way, the Fast Trade tool, initially developed for VR helmets, will eventually be usable for our Apple Watch application.”



In 2008, Swissquote was the first Swiss bank to launch its own iPhone trading application, followed by an iPad version in 2010.