 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Singapore's MAS sets up data analytics group

14 February 2017  |  5366 views  |  0 Singapore Building 1

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) continues its relentless march towards the digital future through the creation of a data analytics group.

The new unit will lead MAS's efforts to harness the power of data analytics to unlock insights, enhance its supervision of financial institutions and make compliance more efficient for these firms.

David Roi Hardoon, who has a PhD in machine learning and co-founded data firm Azendian Solutions, has been brought in to head the new group and act as MAS's chief data officer.

Ravi Menon, MD, MAS, says: "Our new Data Analytics Group will work with the financial industry to sharpen the surveillance of risks, and with the various departments within MAS to transform the way we do our work."

MAS has been aggressively pursuing major infrastructure projects to make Singapore a digital leader. This week, the body, which acts as both regulator and central bank, has been boasting about several undertakings in support of the island's wider 'future economy' push.

It is working with banks on a system that from later this year will let people make money transfers using proxies such as mobile numbers. Other projects include the development of an electronic marketplace for trade finance assets, the promotion of e-trading platforms for FX, and an exploration of whether an industry KYC utility is feasible.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTSRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsBIG DATAFOREIGN EXCHANGETRADE FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Monetary Authority of Singapore - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8764 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter