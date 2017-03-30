 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

In wake of EMV switch, US e-commerce fraud soars

30 March 2017  |  7251 views  |  5 Online Shopping

As the US finally made the switch to EMV chip cards, last year saw e-commerce fraud rates jump by 33%, according to data from Experian.

In late 2015 the US finally followed much of the rest of the world when Visa and other card schemes switched the liability for fraud-related losses to retailers that have not upgraded their hardware for EMV.

Experian notes that the increase in e-commerce fraud follows a similar trend pattern from countries that previously rolled out EMV cards - UK, France, Australia, and Canada - that also saw gradual increases in card-not-present fraud.

"We suspect that the EMV liability switch and increased adoption by merchants of chip-and-pin enabled terminals have had a profound impact on driving up e-commerce attacks," says the firm.

Fraudsters that typically relied on committing counterfeit fraud have shifted their focus to the digital channels where they could have more success, and as more attackers enter a rapidly growing mobile and online commerce space it becomes increasingly difficult for merchants to spot them.

This means that businesses need to expect the increase in e-commerce fraud to continue over time and to be prepared to deal with it by employing a multi-layered approach that pairs transactional data elements with details about the user and their device.

Experian says that the biggest component of credit card fraud trends is the fact that 2016 was a record year for data breaches. There were 1,093 breaches, a 40% increase from 2015, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission recently revealed a jump in consumers who reported that their stolen data was used for credit card fraud, from 16% in 2015 to more than 32% in 2016.

The record number of data breaches is a signal that future fraudulent activities will take place, warns Experian.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSCARDSSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsCARD FRAUDE-COMMERCEEFTPOSRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (5)

Bill Trueman
Bill Trueman - Riskskill.com - London | 30 March, 2017, 10:50

This is all rather 'non-news'.

 

1. Of course e-commerce fraud will rise. It is rising everywhere as e-commerce and m-commerce get used more.

 

2. Naturally, if you stop fraudsters using cards at the point of sale with EMV, they will move to CNP.

3. If you do not put in protections in your CNP channel, fraud will rise.

 

The news here is really:

a) USA fails to adopt (or plan for) protections in the e-commerce channel.

b) The late adoption of EMV in the USA, has caused a lot more data compromises for longer in this market. 

c) EMV adoption is starting to see fraudsters detered from CO fraud opportunities already as they move to other softer targets.

2 thumb ups! 2 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 30 March, 2017, 13:04

I think the saying is - doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is a form of madness...   America has finally decided to stop funding organised crime through the POS but cant be bothered to put steps in place to handle it online ho hum!!!!!!!!!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Nick Collin
Nick Collin - Collin Consulting Ltd - London | 31 March, 2017, 09:29

Surprise, surprise!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 31 March, 2017, 18:34

What EMV switch in USA - I thought it flopped?

https://www.finextra.com/news/fullstory.aspx?newsitemid=30323

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 01 April, 2017, 10:42

Well they did this Chip and Signature thing - ALL the pain  little of the gain....  but it kept the interchange fees up !!! so thats all right then - Tripples all round (thanks to Private Eye for those quotes)

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Gemalto shares in freefall as US switch to chip slows

Gemalto shares in freefall as US switch to chip slows

22 March 2017  |  3870 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets
On first anniversary, US becomes Visa's largest chip card market

On first anniversary, US becomes Visa's largest chip card market

30 September 2016  |  9163 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
US supermarket chain Kroger sues Visa over PIN transactions

US supermarket chain Kroger sues Visa over PIN transactions

27 June 2016  |  6154 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
US sees repercussions from EMV as criminals switch tactics

US sees repercussions from EMV as criminals switch tactics

02 February 2016  |  10885 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 21 linkedin
EMV chip cards account for one-in-three of all card-present transactions globally

EMV chip cards account for one-in-three of all card-present transactions globally

21 December 2015  |  7807 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
US gears up for EMV switch deadline

US gears up for EMV switch deadline

30 September 2015  |  6781 views  |  16 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
Just one in ten Americans have received chip cards - poll

Just one in ten Americans have received chip cards - poll

07 August 2015  |  10742 views  |  2 comments | 25 tweets | 10 linkedin
US bears the brunt of global card fraud losses

US bears the brunt of global card fraud losses

05 August 2015  |  12045 views  |  3 comments | 23 tweets | 13 linkedin
British businesses battling epidemic of CNP fraud

British businesses battling epidemic of CNP fraud

15 April 2015  |  6336 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 16 linkedin
Jump in CNP fraud since chip and PIN roll out

Jump in CNP fraud since chip and PIN roll out

07 February 2005  |  9009 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Experian - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10154 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8789 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter