11 April 2017
John Collison of Stripe becomes youngest billionaire on Forbes Rich List

22 March 2017

John Collison of Stripe is the youngest self made billionaire to make the Forbes Rich List, in a year when the number of billionaires rose 13% to 2,043.

The Collison brothers, John and Patrick, made their first entry on the annual list with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion apiece. At age 26, younger brother John qualifies as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, just two months younger than Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel.

With a mission to transform the online payments industry, Stripe was founded in 2010 with backing from Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Sequoia Capital. A recent $150 million funding round from CapitalG, an investment division of Google parent company Alphabet, and General Catalyst Partners, put a $9.2 billion price tag on the company and propelled the Collison brothers into the Forbes Rich List.

In total, there are 183 tech billionaires on the Forbes list, with a combined $1tn in wealth.

Topping the charts for the financial services industry is Michael Bloomberg, who ranks tenth thanks to a $47.5 billion fortune.

Other financial industry notables include Jack Ma, Alibaba's CEO, who makes it to number 23 with an estimated net worth of $28.3 billion.
