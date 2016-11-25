 
11 April 2017
Stripe raises $150m at $9.2bn valuation

25 November 2016

Digital Payments outfit Stripe has raised $150 million in a Series D funding round which values America's top fintech dog at more than $9 billion.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Alphabet unit CapitalG and General Catalyst Partners are leading the round, which is also joined by existing investors including Sequoia Capital.

The new deal values Stripe at nearly double the $5 billion it was pegged at during its last funding round little over a year ago. The firm has now attracted some $460 million in investment since its 2010 launch.

In addition to the latest raise, Stripe has received a line of credit from banks including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays.

CFO Will Gaybrick told the Journal that the funds will be used to make acquisitions and fuel international expansion.

Gerard Hergenroeder
Gerard Hergenroeder - IBM - New York | 30 November, 2016, 20:09

I do not get these high evaluations. It reminds me of the Internet bubble. Stripe is neat and does provide some value. But, as an innovator it too can be very easily dusrupted since it is a very part small part of the payments value chain. In terms of the value chain it provides less than 5% of the entire merchant acceptance chain's value. With this type of valuation it is approaching the First Data, Vantiv, and Global Payments. Stripe is nowhere near what any of these companies do in terms of actual client value.

This valuation reminds me of like Las Yegas -- lots of glitter, dreams, hype but not a lot actual value. I see this type of stilly valuation as an indiction that there are a lot of people who are clueless.

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 01 December, 2016, 19:08

Maybe STRIPE's vision on 3DS has deeply impressed its investors?

"At Stripe we've so far opted not to support 3D Secure since we believe the costs outweigh the benefits." More at https://support.stripe.com/questions/does-stripe-support-3d-secure-verified-by-visa-mastercard-securecode.

