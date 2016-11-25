Stripe raises $150m at $9.2bn valuation

Digital Payments outfit Stripe has raised $150 million in a Series D funding round which values America's top fintech dog at more than $9 billion.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Alphabet unit CapitalG and General Catalyst Partners are leading the round, which is also joined by existing investors including Sequoia Capital.



The new deal values Stripe at nearly double the $5 billion it was pegged at during its last funding round little over a year ago. The firm has now attracted some $460 million in investment since its 2010 launch.



In addition to the latest raise, Stripe has received a line of credit from banks including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays.



CFO Will Gaybrick told the Journal that the funds will be used to make acquisitions and fuel international expansion.