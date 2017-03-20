BNP Paribas whittles down startup field for second annual accelerator

BNP Paribas has selected eleven startups from a field of 198 applicants to participate in its second international accelerator programme.

The four-month induction pairs the participants with executives from BNP Paribas business lines to help test their business model, develop their products and finance their venture.



Tipped for success, are Tetrao, which develops AI machine-learning algorithms for interactive in-browser online business processes, Sharepay, a social payments card linked to user bank accounts, and enterprise data transformation company Dataken.



“After a successful first edition that resulted in two strategic investments for BNP Paribas Group and ambitious collaborative projects, we confirm the relevance of our accelerator model in 2017, as we have received nearly 200 applications, more than 25% of which are from companies located abroad," says Emmanuel Touboul, head of acceleration at Atleir, BNP Paribas. "We are delighted to begin this new season, which is shaping up to be exciting both in terms of the quality and diversity of the start-ups chosen.”