 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

30 January 2017  |  9159 views  |  0 BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Securities Services has taken a minority stake in Fortia Financial Solutions, a software company which uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and business process monitoring to help the fund industry meet rising compliance requirements and manage mounting volumes of data.

Founded in 2012, Fortia's Innova platform helps asset managers and asset owners ensure they have the right controls in place to monitor the compliance of their funds with local and international regulatory requirements.

The French bank's interest in the company was sparked by its participation in a fintech and corporate accelerator programme hosted by L'Ateleir BNP Paribas last year.

BNP says it plans to use the company's products within its depository banking business as well as provide finance and guidance to the firm as it grows its business.

Jean Devambez, global head of product and clients solutions, Asset and Fund Services, at BNP Paribas Securities Services, says: “By taking a stake in Fortia, we are not only helping a start-up flourish but also ensuring our clients have access to the latest technologies to grow and develop their business, meet compliance requirements and enhance operational efficiency.”
ChannelsRISK & REGULATIONWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEFINDEXMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribas applies blockchain technology to corporate payments

BNP Paribas applies blockchain technology to corporate payments

21 December 2016  |  20105 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 62 linkedin
BNP Paribas to develop prototypes with nine hackathon finalists

BNP Paribas to develop prototypes with nine hackathon finalists

09 December 2016  |  9953 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 16 linkedin
BNP Paribas takes stake in accelerator graduate PayCar

BNP Paribas takes stake in accelerator graduate PayCar

30 November 2016  |  5087 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
BNP Paribs opens up to startups

BNP Paribs opens up to startups

18 November 2016  |  7081 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

09 September 2016  |  7672 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

22 June 2016  |  6207 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

08 April 2016  |  8532 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 13 linkedin
BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

24 March 2016  |  13774 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 25 linkedin
BNP Paribas bids to help online marketplaces with compliance

BNP Paribas bids to help online marketplaces with compliance

17 March 2016  |  4952 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BNP Paribas - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8753 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8316 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter