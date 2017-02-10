 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

BNP Paribas builds a bridge to Silicon Valley

10 February 2017  |  5711 views  |  0 Paris - Eiffel tower

In the wake of announcing plans to double IT spending over the next three years, BNP Paribas has moved to strengthen its relationship with Silicon Valley's Plug and Play incubation initiative.

The French bank has already co-operated with Plug and Play on an acceleration programme last year via its Bank of the West subsidiary.

The new partnership will see Plug and Play opens its doors to BNP Paribas subsidiaries worldwide and kick off a fintech and insurtech acceleration initiative in Paris.

The bank will join with other major corporations across Europe - such as Daimler in Stuttgart, Galeries Lafayette in Paris and Axel Springer in Berlin - in applying the Plug and Play approach to innovation on its home turf.

The bank is looking for an initial batch of ten startups to join the three-month programme, which will be run twice yearly and include all the usual accelerator benefits of mentorship, business development and fundraising opportunities.

Jacques d’Estais, Group Deputy COO, says the deal will build a bridge between and Silicon Valley and Paris.

"We are strengthening our positions in the start-up ecosystem through this new partnership," he says. "It will enable us to further benefit from the global expertise of Plug and Play and create unique links between us and the European and Californian start-up.”

The move comes just days after the bank committed to a EUR3 billion digital outlay over the next three years to build the 'bank of the future'.

Says d'Estais: "At BNP Paribas, we believe in open innovation as a strong driver to transform ourselves towards building the bank of the future and providing our customers with high-value products and services. This new step in our partnership with Plug and Play will complement our current programmes, such as the Fintech and Corporate Accelerator by l’Atelier BNP Paribas which allowed strategic investments in 2016."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribas to double digital spending to EUR3 billion

BNP Paribas to double digital spending to EUR3 billion

07 February 2017  |  7902 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 28 linkedin
BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

30 January 2017  |  9159 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 16 linkedin
BNP Paribas applies blockchain technology to corporate payments

BNP Paribas applies blockchain technology to corporate payments

21 December 2016  |  20105 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 62 linkedin
BNP Paribas to develop prototypes with nine hackathon finalists

BNP Paribas to develop prototypes with nine hackathon finalists

09 December 2016  |  9953 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 16 linkedin
BNP Paribas takes stake in accelerator graduate PayCar

BNP Paribas takes stake in accelerator graduate PayCar

30 November 2016  |  5087 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
BNP Paribs opens up to startups

BNP Paribs opens up to startups

18 November 2016  |  7081 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
BNP Paribas is working with clients on blockchain deployment

BNP Paribas is working with clients on blockchain deployment

26 September 2016  |  16787 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 40 linkedin
BNP Paribas extends crowdfunding blockchain programme

BNP Paribas extends crowdfunding blockchain programme

19 September 2016  |  9522 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

09 September 2016  |  7672 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

22 June 2016  |  6207 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

08 April 2016  |  8532 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 13 linkedin
BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

24 March 2016  |  13774 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 25 linkedin
BNP Paribas completes blockchain for transaction banking hackathon

BNP Paribas completes blockchain for transaction banking hackathon

02 February 2016  |  9298 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BNP Paribas - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter