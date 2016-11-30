 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

BNP Paribas takes stake in accelerator graduate PayCar

30 November 2016  |  5087 views  |  0 Paris - Eiffel tower

BNP Paribas is participating in a EUR1.3 million funding round for PayCar, a fintech startup for purchasing second-hand cars that emerged from the French bank's accelerator and incubation unit L'Atelier.

Founded in March 2015, PayCar provides a payment platform for the sale and purchase of second-hand vehicles between private individuals, offering an alternative to using bank cheques. The purchaser credits his/her PayCar account and, on the appointed day, the agreed price will immediately be transferred from the PayCar account to the seller with just a few taps on a smartphone screen.

PayCar began an incubation process at the “Accélérateur Fintech by L’Atelier BNP Paribas” in March this year, working closely for four months with the Group’s insurance arm BNP Paribas Cardif.

BNP Paribas says the purchase of a minority stake in Paycar will help finance the company's growth plans and bring valuable expertise from the bank in developing its products.

Jacques d’Estais, group deputy COO and head of international financial services, says: “For over three years now, BNP Paribas has been engaged in a process of Open Innovation in both Europe and the USA to develop fintech incubation and acceleration ecosystems designed to support the Group’s transition towards building the digital bank of the future. Our collaboration with PayCar is a perfect illustration of this. Our investment has twin objectives: to enable PayCar to develop its commercial potential and to help us prepare for the digitisation of bank cheques.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINESTART UPSPAYMENTS
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribs opens up to startups

BNP Paribs opens up to startups

18 November 2016  |  7081 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

09 September 2016  |  7672 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

22 June 2016  |  6207 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
BNP Paribas to broadcast hackathon on Periscope

BNP Paribas to broadcast hackathon on Periscope

16 June 2016  |  8889 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

08 April 2016  |  8532 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 13 linkedin
BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

24 March 2016  |  13774 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 25 linkedin
Finextra Leadership: Life at L'Atelier BNP Paribas

Finextra Leadership: Life at L'Atelier BNP Paribas

27 June 2014  |  7347 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BNP Paribas - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8737 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter