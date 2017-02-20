 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

QR code-based payment initiative rolls out in India

20 February 2017  |  8101 views  |  5 India

A government sponsored quick response(QR)code-based payment service, IndiaQR, has launched today in India, heralding the next major step in its ambition to be a cashless society.

The move to a world of digital payments was signalled by prime minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy, announced in November, triggering a wave of investment in developing new payment services such as digital wallets as well as QR code-based services.

The QR codes can be used to store data such as weblinks and bank account details and can be read by smartphone cameras. They also enable merchants without a terminal or POS machine to accept card payments by scanning the QR code.

IndiaQR is a government-mandated initiative which has been developed by MasterCard, Visa and RuPay and launched in Mumbai and is designed to make the codes present in as many merchants as possible. Consequently, the initiative has led various payment providers to invest heavily in developing related services.

Paytm, an ecommerce firm backed by Alibaba, has lined up a $900 million (6 billion rupees) investment in the development of a new QR-based payments service. The company also plans to train 10 million merchants to accept digital payments across 650 districts before the year-end.

Meanwhile, India's largest bank HDFC has appointed payment tech company In-Solutions Global to develop an end-end merchant acquiring platform and a series of apps to help with the migration to digital payments.

ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINECARDSTRANSACTION BANKINGRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsE-COMMERCEEFTPOS

Comments: (5)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 20 February, 2017, 17:10

IndiaQR is joint effort of NPCI,MC,VISA indicates to support open loop payments using wallets.

Is it going to create interoperatablility of wallets ( PayTM  Wallet reading IndiaQR :))

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 21 February, 2017, 14:51

Any idea if merchants need a hard-to-get Merchant Account to accept card payments via QR code? 

A few corrections: (1) As advertised in today's newspapers, it's called BharatQR, not IndiaQR (2) PayTM already has a QR code based payment service for instore payments (so does Visa viz. mVisa). It's already quite ubiquituous - I keep joking that someone should introduce a new "Graphic of the Year" award and name PayTM's QRC as the first winner of this award! The said investment announced yesterday is to expand the acceptance network of PayTM's existing QR service from the present figure of 5M merchants to 10M merchants.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 21 February, 2017, 15:29

I have also lost track after Dec 2016 ( BHIM app and QR code was to be launch together but some how missed it from tracking it).

I believe intially it was marked as IndiaQR but rechristened as BhartQR (it goes with BHIM App). ( Link as of yesterday  - http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/banking/finance/bharat-qr-code-launched-to-push-less-cash-economy/articleshow/57256004.cms)

Merchant sign up still needed ( http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/common-qr-code-for-payments-soon/articleshow/55798001.cms)

As expected, banks seems to be gearing up with this new development to ensure grab the churns to PayTM and other players.

It will benefit in Aadhar enabled payments using QR code and BHIM App.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 21 February, 2017, 16:10

@HiteshThakkar:

TY but I couldn't find any reference to the need or otherwise of Merchant Account in the TOI article linked in your comment. Merchant sign up is obviously required for BharatQR but that's not quite the same as Merchant Account. I know merchants who applied for "POS" on circa 10 Nov 2016 but still can't accept card payments because Acquirer Banks haven't issued Merchant Accounts to them. Apparently most micromerchants - PayTM's primary Target Group - don't meet banks' stringent risk management norms for issuance of Merchant Account.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 21 February, 2017, 19:12

Yes you are right in recent press release it's not clear but Dec 2016 gives impression that, merchant onboarding will be needed.

In last few months, I had serveral interactions with small retailers through some of POS/mPOS based service providers.

These merchants have expressed several services including willingness to engage with multiple companies e.g. Merchant has sign up with Suvidha which is offering mPOS also at the same time he also becomes Airtel Payments bank outlet as well as offered by IDFC bank to put up mini branch. Atleast demand side, flexibility can be expected so left to banks and service providers to give good proposition ( I also read about RBI reducing MDR so sure something need to be done differently to monitise the merchant services).

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Paytm gets RBI nod for payments bank launch

Paytm gets RBI nod for payments bank launch

03 January 2017  |  5721 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
India offers subsidies for digital payments

India offers subsidies for digital payments

12 December 2016  |  6680 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 16 linkedin
Raiffeisen retools ATMs for contactless and QR-code driven transactions

Raiffeisen retools ATMs for contactless and QR-code driven transactions

02 December 2016  |  3971 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
India to overtake US as ecommerce superpower

India to overtake US as ecommerce superpower

27 October 2016  |  12183 views  |  3 comments | 19 tweets | 17 linkedin
Ecobank to roll out Masterpass QR across 33 African countries

Ecobank to roll out Masterpass QR across 33 African countries

20 October 2016  |  7537 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 16 linkedin
Bank-backed QR code-based mobile payments app launches in Belgium

Bank-backed QR code-based mobile payments app launches in Belgium

08 December 2014  |  13112 views  |  3 comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
UniCredit taps First Data for QR code-based mobile payments

UniCredit taps First Data for QR code-based mobile payments

24 September 2013  |  9052 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Alibaba - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8767 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter