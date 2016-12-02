 
11 April 2017
Raiffeisen retools ATMs for contactless and QR-code driven transactions

02 December 2016  |  3971 views  |  0 atm

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank is re-equpping its ATM estate for the future, ordering 1200 new machines from Diebold Nixdorf featuring advanced bill payment and contactless functionalities such as quick response (QR) codes and near field communication (NFC) readers.

With the first machines set for roll out this week, consumers will be able to pay their bills by scanning the QR code printed on the bill and making changes or confirming the information using the ATM's touchscreen display.

Customers who already have NFC-capable cards will no longer have to insert them into the card reader, but instead can utilise the ATM's contactless capabilities to tap for their cash. Cardless cash transactions for smartphone users are also planned.

Stefan Sandberger, member of the board at Raiffeisen Bank Group, says: "We are acquiring future-proof solutions for the self-service channel for the next decade, and can continue to develop our offers in line with the wishes and needs of our customers."
