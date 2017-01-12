 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

YES Bank introduces chat bot for instant loan offering

12 January 2017  |  7554 views  |  1 Chat icons

India's YES Bank has partnered with Silicon valley-based Gupshup to develop a banking chat bot for its loan product.

Currently active on Facebook Messenger, YES mPOWER helps customers get information about loan products and approval of eligibility criteria. The bot offers advice across the full spectrum of personal loans, with mortgage quotes to be added in a next phase.

YES Bank claims to be the first in India to introduce Chatbot-based banking with the launch of YES TAG in April 2016 which allows customers to perform banking transactions on various social messengers.

The bank is further driving its innovation agenda with the launch of a new 15-week startup accelerator programme, concluding with a pitch clinic and demo day for shortlisted firms to senior bank execs and VCs.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 12 January, 2017, 13:34

YES bank is truely moving towards Digital transformation as I compared it with few close peers websites and offerings which does not even highlight their offerings as App so prominently.

YES Bank has clear Link on Home page - 'App Store' which has apps to interact using new digital channels.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Yes Bank uses blockchain to help client with vendor financing

Yes Bank uses blockchain to help client with vendor financing

04 January 2017  |  9887 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
YES Bank integrates ToneTag tech for sound-based payments

YES Bank integrates ToneTag tech for sound-based payments

28 October 2016  |  10269 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
Yes Bank brings iris scanning tech to POS terminals

Yes Bank brings iris scanning tech to POS terminals

17 October 2016  |  7522 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Yes Bank partners T-Hub to set up 'fintech centre of excellence'

Yes Bank partners T-Hub to set up 'fintech centre of excellence'

07 April 2016  |  5903 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets
Yes Bank partners Twitter to text tweets

Yes Bank partners Twitter to text tweets

08 April 2015  |  7116 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Yes Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8752 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8316 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter