 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Machine intelligence to transform industry - Nasdaq chief

31 January 2017  |  15381 views  |  0 Nasdaq time square New york 1

Machine intelligence, not blockchain or cloud technology, will have the biggest impact on the exchange industry, predicts new Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs event, Friedman said that the cloud is going "to change a lot of how we manage our infrastructure," while blockchain "has a huge ability to change the way settlement occurs and the transfer of ownership".

"But if I were to pick the one technology that I think will change the industry the most, it’s definitely machine intelligence."

Friedman thinks that "machine intelligence, and how that deep learning, natural language processing and areas of intelligence will allow firms to become more sophisticated in their strategies, and will also allow risk managers to become much more sophisticated in monitoring activity as well".

Nasdaq is already looking to tap into the technology. In November it launched Nasdaq Trading Insights, a product suite combining proprietary data with advanced analytics and machine learning to provide insights for US listed stocks.

The initial rollout includes three offerings designed to help traders better understand how they perform in the market, how the market behaves, and how they can adjust their strategies to be more successful.

In the more distant future, Friedman sees another potential gamechanger: quantum computing, "which I think is something that is really on the horizon that could fundamentally change, frankly, all of these other areas because the ability to be more sophisticated in your interactions with markets becomes exponentially more interesting".

Friedman's comments come as Nasdaq reports a $224 million fourth quarter loss, largely due to a $578 million write-down incurred on eSpeed and the winding up of its loss-making NLX interest rate futures business.
ChannelsTRADE EXECUTIONWHOLESALE BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONBLOCKCHAINPOST-TRADE & OPS
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCECLOUD

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

30 January 2017  |  9159 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 16 linkedin
Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

24 January 2017  |  5991 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

19 January 2017  |  6343 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
SEB invests in machine learning outfit Now Interact

SEB invests in machine learning outfit Now Interact

16 November 2016  |  3840 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Banking in the age of AI

Banking in the age of AI

10 October 2016  |  13417 views  |  1 comments | 48 tweets | 30 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nasdaq OMX Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10150 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8761 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter