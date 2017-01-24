 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

24 January 2017  |  5991 views  |  0 Nasdaq time square New york

Nasdaq has successfully completed a proof-of-concept using blockchain technology to streamline proxy voting on companies listed on its Tallinn Stock Exchange, hinting that a wider rollout could be in the pipeline.

Last year the US exchange operator began testing the e-voting platform at its Estonian subsidiary as a way to boost participation in Annual General Meetings (AGMs).

The firm used smart contract technology from specialist vendor Chain to implement the voting functionality while piggy-backing off Estonia's e-Residency platform - a digital authentication service used by both Estonian residents and those with business interests in the country to access government services - to identify shareholders and then record votes on its private blockchain.

Nasdaq says that the PoC has proved a success, offering investors the ability to view information about meetings and then vote before or during them. Users can also transfer their voting rights to proxies and monitor how the proxies vote on their behalf.

Meanwhile, custodians can vote on behalf of their clients or distribute voting rights to beneficial owners via file upload. Ownership information, vote and voting right token transfers are recorded to the blockchain ledger.

Among the firms to have tested the system is LHV Group, whose CEO Madis Toomsalu says: "Testing of the prototype was convenient and simple. If the future solution enables mobile ID authentication as well and the security is granted, then we would definitely consider using the product in the future."

With most blockchain chatter centering on settlement transactions, Nasdaq concedes that e-voting tech may not be "the next killer app" but insists that "it is very much a practical, necessary, solution that has many potential applications around the world".

"By leveraging blockchain technology we see enormous potential for greater efficiency and integrity in Annual Meeting and shareholder voting process and this is a very positive step for our industry and for the kind of potential that blockchain continues to represent for the capital markets," says a report.

For now, the company says it will explore how the PoC can be applied, suggesting that end-users could potentially be listed and non-listed companies, investment funds, trade industry associations, NGOs, but also investors and custodians all over the world.
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsCORPORATE ACTIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Nasdaq OMX Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8756 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter