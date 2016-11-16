 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

SEB invests in machine learning outfit Now Interact

16 November 2016  |  3840 views  |  0 chess

Swedish bank SEB has invested around US$1.6 million in Now Interact, a local startup that has built a machine learning-based platform that helps firms predict customer need for advice over digital channels.

The bank's venture capital unit was joined by fellow Nordic VCs, Inventure and Industrifonden in a $5 million funding round for the AI specialist.

SEB has been using Now Interact technology for the last couple of years in the presentation of simple loans on its website. But the bank says that with its investment it is backing the vendor's new, more advanced, tools focused on "predictive intelligence".

The technology taps user data from digital channels to make predictions on which consumers are likely to make decisions if they get relevant advice and guidance. It also promises to help firms work out which customers are likely to purchase with the need of support and which need "proactive" help.

Ulf Lewander, senior investment manager, SEB Venture Capital, says: "We believe this technology has great potential to improve the customer experience and increase sales by connecting online and offline channels. The company has strong development potential, and the technology is highly relevant for us and our customers."

Now Interact says it will use new funding to invest in its platform and expand to the US through the opening of an office.

"Owing to our success in Europe, and our dedicated partner programme, this funding will allow us to leverage the momentum of our first significant customer wins in the US to make the area our biggest market," says Magnus Åström, CEO, Now Interact.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SEB to build Ripple-flavoured blockchain payments network

SEB to build Ripple-flavoured blockchain payments network

07 November 2016  |  9862 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
Banking in the age of AI

Banking in the age of AI

10 October 2016  |  13417 views  |  1 comments | 48 tweets | 30 linkedin
SEB AI agent Amelia to take a bow with customers

SEB AI agent Amelia to take a bow with customers

06 October 2016  |  5751 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
SEB invests in blockchain payments outfit Coinify

SEB invests in blockchain payments outfit Coinify

03 August 2016  |  5977 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 9 linkedin
SEB and ABN Amro join $10 million round in PFM startup Tink

SEB and ABN Amro join $10 million round in PFM startup Tink

19 May 2016  |  7277 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter