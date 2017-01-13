 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Blockchain impact timeline speeds up, massive cost savings forecast

13 January 2017  |  16150 views  |  0 back of one dollar note

Uptake of distributed ledgers will remove $110 billion in costs for the global financial services industry over the next three years as the technology is applied to critical 'pain points' across seven legitimate use cases, according to an analysis by McKinsey.

The Mckinsey study estimates that blockchain technology will begin to have a material impact over the next three years, with widescale adoption within five.

The biggest beneficiaries of the technology will be in the cross-border B2B payments sector, where the disruption to middle men and legacy plumbing will yield up to $60 billion in savings. Trade finance too appears high on the list, experiencing a $14 billion revenue boost from the abolition of antiquated, paper-based processes.

Other areas set to see significant imminent savings, include P2P payments, repo transactions, derivatives settlement, KYC and anti-money laundering, and ID fraud.

Growing awareness of the true potential of the technology will spark a blockchain gold rush, with banks tipped to splash as much as $400 million in investment spending by 2019.

The report paints an optimistic picture - billing blockchain technology as "one of the most disruptive innovations since the advent of the Internet" - but cautions: "Enabling collaboration, shaping a positive regulatory environment and identifying clear business cases justifying the transition costs will pose the biggest challenges to implementation."
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Swift goes deeper into the blockchain

Swift goes deeper into the blockchain

12 January 2017  |  18363 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 44 linkedin
Postal Savings Bank of China takes asset custody to the blockchain

Postal Savings Bank of China takes asset custody to the blockchain

11 January 2017  |  6456 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 11 linkedin
DTCC to build post-trade distributed ledger framework for derivatives

DTCC to build post-trade distributed ledger framework for derivatives

09 January 2017  |  6941 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 17 linkedin
Big banks prepare $20 million funding round for Axoni - Reuters

Big banks prepare $20 million funding round for Axoni - Reuters

20 December 2016  |  11580 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Euroclear pencils in 2017 for bullion on blockchain roll out

Euroclear pencils in 2017 for bullion on blockchain roll out

19 December 2016  |  16302 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
Citi backs blockchain startup

Citi backs blockchain startup

15 December 2016  |  12526 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 13 linkedin
Deloitte invests in SETL

Deloitte invests in SETL

07 December 2016  |  8955 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Capital markets expect blockchain to go mainstream within six years

Capital markets expect blockchain to go mainstream within six years

14 November 2016  |  14075 views  |  0 comments | 36 tweets | 43 linkedin
Blockchain adoption unlikely to affect bank ratings in the near term - S&amp;P

Blockchain adoption unlikely to affect bank ratings in the near term - S&P

28 October 2016  |  11526 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 18 linkedin
Fed paying close attention to 'significant' blockchain

Fed paying close attention to 'significant' blockchain

12 October 2016  |  8599 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 23 linkedin
Blockchain-based smart contracts to save FS customers billions - Capgemini

Blockchain-based smart contracts to save FS customers billions - Capgemini

11 October 2016  |  12125 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
Banks ready for real-world blockchain

Banks ready for real-world blockchain

29 September 2016  |  11748 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 33 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8751 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8315 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter