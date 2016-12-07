 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Deloitte invests in SETL

07 December 2016  |  8954 views  |  0 Check close up with pen

Deloitte has made an undisclosed investment in financial services blockchain outfit SETL.

News of the investment follows the announcement last month that Deloitte, SETL and Metro Bank had successfully trialed a contactless payment card using the firm's distributed ledger technology.

Launched in July 2015 to deploy a multi-asset, multi-currency institutional payment and settlements infrastructure based on blockchain technology, SETL completed its first round of fundraising in the summer.

David Myers, head of capital markets at Deloitte, says of the new investment: “This investment demonstrates Deloitte’s commitment to help our clients build the future of financial services with emerging technologies. Blockchain has the ability to transform the industry, and we have been investing heavily in real-world applications, such as identity management, cross-border payments, loyalty, trade finance and a number of others."

Deloitte has bet big on distributed ledger, with funding for the technology taking a sizeable chunk out of the firm's £25 million Innovation Investments scheme. The firm is currently setting up an Emea financial services blockchain centre in Dublin that will house a team of 50 developers and designers and is working with five prominent blockchain companies - BlockCypher, Bloq, ConsenSys, Loyyal and the Stellar Development Foundation - on a wide-range of proof-of-concept applications across the financial sphere.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGBLOCKCHAIN
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Metro Bank tests smartcard payments on the blockchain

Metro Bank tests smartcard payments on the blockchain

15 November 2016  |  11505 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 37 linkedin
Not a prototype or POC; CobaltDL to deploy SETL ledger at live launch

Not a prototype or POC; CobaltDL to deploy SETL ledger at live launch

26 October 2016  |  4763 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Blockchain to reinvigorate loyalty programmes - Deloitte

Blockchain to reinvigorate loyalty programmes - Deloitte

12 October 2016  |  8086 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 12 linkedin
SETL launches OpenCSD platform to rewire post-trade processing

SETL launches OpenCSD platform to rewire post-trade processing

01 June 2016  |  5688 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 10 linkedin
Deloitte launches financial services blockchain lab

Deloitte launches financial services blockchain lab

25 May 2016  |  11596 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 13 linkedin
Deloitte UK calls for blockchain identity standards; Post-Trade group swells membership

Deloitte UK calls for blockchain identity standards; Post-Trade group swells membership

04 May 2016  |  10430 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 16 linkedin
SETL and Computershare to apply blockchain tech to share ownership records

SETL and Computershare to apply blockchain tech to share ownership records

28 April 2016  |  6426 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Financial services set for a fundamental shake-up - Deloitte

Financial services set for a fundamental shake-up - Deloitte

04 March 2016  |  24260 views  |  1 comments | 50 tweets | 54 linkedin
SETL commences fundraising; appoints former BofE exec Sir David Walker as chairman

SETL commences fundraising; appoints former BofE exec Sir David Walker as chairman

15 December 2015  |  4804 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 2 linkedin
FIX sets up blockchain Working Group; SETL busts 1billion transactions per day

FIX sets up blockchain Working Group; SETL busts 1billion transactions per day

12 October 2015  |  8137 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Deloitte & Touche - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8738 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter