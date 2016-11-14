 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Capital markets expect blockchain to go mainstream within six years

14 November 2016  |  14075 views  |  0 Deutsche bank Head office Flag banner 1

Distributed ledger technology will be widely used in capital markets within six years, completely changing the settlement model for securities, according to a Deutsche Bank survey of industry players.

Of 200 financial market participants quizzed by DB and FT Remark, three quarters see blockchain technology being widely used within the next three to six years, while half think that this could help the industry cope with the risk of system failure and market disruption.

A massive 87% believe that DLT may completely change the settlement model for securities. As a consequence, securities clearing and settlement will become more efficient, driving down costs. Almost two-thirds expect the introduction of blockchain technology to produce savings of between 11% and 25%.

David Rhydderch, head, alternative fund services, Deutsche Bank, says: "The entire back end would become a far more efficient, far less costly, more accurate and less risk-prone function. This has an obvious knock-on effect on the cost of service provision. In the administration space, blockchain may not be quite the disruptor. It’s more in the functional utility elements within the securities processing settlement chain. In that context, it may be totally revolutionary."

The link between blockchain and security is also highlighted by nearly a third of respondents. A director of operations at a custodian bank tells DB: "The two most crucial IT risks that blockchain technologies can help with are data disclosure and cybercrime. Many hackers are interested in making easy money these days by disclosing the data of one firm to another and, as a consequence, the number of cybercrimes has gone up significantly. Blockchain technologies would allow us to safeguard our data."

Read the full report:» Download the document now 1.8 mb (PDF File)
ChannelsSECURITYBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONPOST-TRADE & OPS
KeywordsRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Thailand's KBank and IBM team on blockchain project

Thailand's KBank and IBM team on blockchain project

11 November 2016  |  6614 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Global banks and R3 test DLT for KYC services

Global banks and R3 test DLT for KYC services

10 November 2016  |  7906 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 22 linkedin
R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

09 November 2016  |  6314 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Nimbrix to form buy-side blockchain consortium

Nimbrix to form buy-side blockchain consortium

01 November 2016  |  6442 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Japanese banks flock to blockchain consortium

Japanese banks flock to blockchain consortium

01 November 2016  |  12300 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 15 linkedin
Blockchain adoption unlikely to affect bank ratings in the near term - S&amp;P

Blockchain adoption unlikely to affect bank ratings in the near term - S&P

28 October 2016  |  11526 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 18 linkedin
Fed paying close attention to 'significant' blockchain

Fed paying close attention to 'significant' blockchain

12 October 2016  |  8599 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 23 linkedin
Industry-wide blockchain breakthroughs at least six years away

Industry-wide blockchain breakthroughs at least six years away

12 October 2016  |  15448 views  |  1 comments | 38 tweets | 26 linkedin
Blockchain-based smart contracts to save FS customers billions - Capgemini

Blockchain-based smart contracts to save FS customers billions - Capgemini

11 October 2016  |  12125 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
Banks ready for real-world blockchain

Banks ready for real-world blockchain

29 September 2016  |  11748 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 33 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Deutsche Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8734 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8300 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter