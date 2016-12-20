 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Big banks prepare $20 million funding round for Axoni - Reuters

20 December 2016  |  11580 views  |  0 Benjamin franklink US Note

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Icap are among a clutch of major financial institutions preparing to invest up to $20 million in blockchain startup Axoni, according to a report by Reuters.

Citing "people familiar with the deal", the newswire says the transaction is expected to be announced later this week.

New York-based Axoni has been at the forefront of a number of major trials of distributed ledger technology in financial markets. These include affirmations and post-trade lifecycle processing for OTC equity swaps in combination with Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, IHS Markit and Thomson Reuters.

Citi, HSBC and Credit Suisse also participated in an R3-led test of Axoni’s proprietary distributed ledger software for simplifying reference data processes.

Icap, which already holds a stake in Axoni through its Euclid startup fund, has used the firm's technology to create a private, peer-to-peer, distributed ledger network for the execution of spot/forward foreign exchange block trades.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs hit the headlines recently for their indifference to the funding requirements of the R3-led consortium. However, both firms were represented in a February funding round for Digital Asset Holdings.

A similar deal with Axoni would signal an ongoing appetite among Wall Street's big beasts to remain at the forefront of the blockchain craze that is sweeping the financial services industry.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAINSTART UPSPOST-TRADE & OPS
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

R3 and Calypso to develop blockchain trade confirmation system

R3 and Calypso to develop blockchain trade confirmation system

29 November 2016  |  8320 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 18 linkedin
R3 shakeout continues as Santander bows out

R3 shakeout continues as Santander bows out

22 November 2016  |  14636 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin
Goldman Sachs leaves R3

Goldman Sachs leaves R3

21 November 2016  |  7898 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
Barclays and Citi test blockchain tech for equity swaps processing

Barclays and Citi test blockchain tech for equity swaps processing

18 October 2016  |  11922 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 22 linkedin
JPMorgan leads $30m funding round for Cloud9

JPMorgan leads $30m funding round for Cloud9

12 October 2016  |  4782 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
Banks test blockchain for reference data management

Banks test blockchain for reference data management

20 September 2016  |  12255 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 28 linkedin
Icap hails blockchain proof-of-concept as post-trade breakthrough

Icap hails blockchain proof-of-concept as post-trade breakthrough

15 March 2016  |  10213 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 19 linkedin
Goldman and IBM join Digital Asset Holdings funding round

Goldman and IBM join Digital Asset Holdings funding round

02 February 2016  |  9824 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 3 linkedin
Financial industry giants join $50m Digital Asset Holdings funding round

Financial industry giants join $50m Digital Asset Holdings funding round

21 January 2016  |  13426 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

NEX Group - all news
Goldman Sachs - all news
JPMorgan Chase - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8746 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8314 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter