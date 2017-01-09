NAB falls foul of domain name squatter

National Australia Bank accidentally sent the banking details of 65,000 customers to an email address owned by a prolific domain name squatter and porn Website owner.

The embarrassing bungle emerged in December, when the bank dispatched a bulk email involving its migrant banking customers to an address associated with Real Assets president David Weissenberg.



Weissenberg is the owner of Web domains nab.com and nab.nets, along with other salubrious adult sex domains such as supersleazy and sexpornhost.



The bulk mailing included NAB clients' name, address, email address, and in some cases, their BSB and account number. Weissenberg alerted the bank to the error.



In a statement, the bank says there is no indication that customer details have been wrongfully used: "We have been, and continue to, take action to ensure this group of migrant banking customers’ accounts are secure. Although this has been a complex process involving multiple international jurisdictions, all parties - including the email account owner - are taking this extremely seriously and NAB is working hard to resolve this matter for our migrant banking customers as soon as possible."



The incident capped a calamitous end to 2016 for the Australian bank, which aroused the fury of customers after its internet and phone banking crashed two days before Christmas.