Transforming wealth management through macroeconomic insights

Serving and satisfying wealth clients demands highly relevant and personalised services. This webinar explores the use of macroeconomic data and AI to create value for investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

How will greater access to comprehensive geopolitical and macroeconomic data transform the wealth management industry’s approach to (and communication of) risk assessment, portfolio diversification, and client advisory strategies?

What is AI’s role in the integration of this data to a client’s portfolio, and how can wealth managers learn how to integrate diverse data sources, apply personalisation at scale and leverage AI to create compelling new services?

What are some of the most exciting emerging use cases for AI to optimise portfolio strategies in light of macroeconomic considerations for wealth managers?

For wealth management firms considering new or broader AI solutions, what are the best ways to get on the right track to ensure efficient execution and compliance from the start?

Wealth management is deeply personal—every investor has unique financial goals, distinct personal values that shape their investment decisions, and varying levels of risk tolerance. However, traditional risk assessments often fall short by overlooking critical geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. Could this be the investor’s blind spot, leaving portfolios vulnerable to unforeseen risks and market shifts?

A major hurdle is the lack of access to reliable, trusted macroeconomic data. Without it, wealth managers are forced to base decisions on incomplete or outdated information, further exposing portfolios to uncertainties. Even when data is available, many wealth managers struggle to interpret the implications for portfolios in a clear and consistent manner. This raises a pivotal question: how can wealth managers leverage modern tools, including artificial intelligence (AI), to integrate these critical data points and fundamentally transform their approach to risk assessment and portfolio management?

At the same time, macroeconomic and geopolitical data does not only enhance portfolio decisions, it also improves client communications. A better understanding of how events affect portfolio performance ultimately allows for enhanced, more-personalised communication and client satisfaction.

From blending geopolitical and macroeconomic forecasts into actionable client strategies to optimising portfolio diversification, AI is poised to reshape the industry. How will this impact wealth managers and their ability to provide value to clients? And what are the most exciting use cases for AI today, particularly when it comes to incorporating macroeconomic considerations into portfolio strategies?

