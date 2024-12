Many have fallen into a belief that AI is a self-thinking entity, but Daniel Szmukler, Director, Euro Banking Association (EBA) discussed with FinextraTV how this was a fallacy. Whilst at Finextra’s inaugural NextGenAI event, Szmukler joined the studio to explain the varying usage of AI across the financial institutions and consumers and, in particular, to assert that traditional AI is a set of rules, not a reasoning machine.