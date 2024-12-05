Is GenAI A Solution in Search of a Problem?

Amidst the talk of Generative AI at Finextra’s ‘NextGenAI’ event, David Tracy, Head of Data Products, Smart Data Foundry questioned whether the best case use had been found yet. Joining the FinextraTV studio, he discussed his belief that traditional AI such as Machine Learning is approaching its next evolution, but that he’s excited to see an application of GenAI that feels revolutionary. Whilst discussing this, he went further to talk about how to approach biases, regulation and the myth that AI is an autonomous entity.