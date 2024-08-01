Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Why Traditional AI should be used alongside Generative AI for Fraud Prevention

At EBAday 2024, Marc Corbalan, Vice President, A2A Risk Solutions, Visa, explores fraud detection advances and strategies. Generative AI is truly revolutionary and outperforms traditional AI when it comes to analysing text, voice, and imagery, namely describing when transactions are risky. However, Generative AI struggles with numerical data that includes patterns, which is what fraud analysts using search for. This is why traditional AI must be used alongside Generative AI.

