Looking Ahead to the Future of Cross-Border Payments

At EBAday 2024, Dawid Janas, Global Head of Clearing & FI Payments, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, discusses the biggest changes happening currently across the cross-border payments landscape and how banks can ensure success in this rapidly changing environment. The conversation also turns to the technologies driving this change and how financial institutions can successfully scale their clients' cross-border payments processes.

