AI, the Mechanism for Anticipating Customer Needs

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Arun Thallapelly, Global Head of BSG, Temenos and Tielman Walters, Chief Technology Officer, Barko survey how digital innovation is helping banks make key connections with customers. Considering the wealth, facets and magnitudes of data available to financial institutions, the discussion taps into how effectively leveraging this data could provide banks with a detailed picture of how a customer currently behaves and would behave in the future. Organisations now need to anticipate needs in a much more effective way and AI is the tool to utilise to achieve this. AI can help precisely understand what the next step of the user journey will be and in turn, products and usability can be enhanced.

