Instant Payments Liftoff: The Importance of Customer Experience

At EBAday 2024, Simon Eacott, Head of Payments, NatWest, discusses the instant payments evolution, revolution and the challenges that remain for banks that are required to implement instant payments. Beyond the technical challenges and the regulatory agenda that has led to congestion in delivery and before full adoption of instant payments can be achieved, financial institutions must ensure they have a customer experience that works. Technology must be embedded in the customer journey to allow instant payments to take off, and consumer protection must also be prioritised so that the experience is akin to card payments.

