Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Fintechs Transforming Payments and Investments

Join FinextraTV at Money2020 2024 as Galina Kersten, EMEA Head of Tech & Fintech Sales at Deutsche Bank, and Asya Karakus, Head of Banking Relations at SumUp, explore how fintechs are revolutionising payments and investments. They discuss the shift from cash to digital payments, including the impact of instant transactions. Discover how fintechs and banks collaborate to drive innovation and meet the evolving demands of consumers and merchants through advanced technologies like APIs and instant payment schemes.

1661
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

2 h
Blog post
The Value of the LEI in Cross-Border Payments: Enhancing Account-to-Account (A2A) Owner Validation
Clare Rowley
2 h
Video
What other regions can learn from instant payments success in the Nordics and the UK
FinextraTV
4 h
News
RBI joins Project Nexus for instant cross-border payments
Newsdesk
4 h
Video
Instant Payments: Are Banks Ready for the Transformation Wave?
FinextraTV
5 h
Blog post
Brazil is Fintech’s Next Frontier
Radi El Haj

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank SumUp

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money20/20 Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)