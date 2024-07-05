Fintechs Transforming Payments and Investments

Join FinextraTV at Money2020 2024 as Galina Kersten, EMEA Head of Tech & Fintech Sales at Deutsche Bank, and Asya Karakus, Head of Banking Relations at SumUp, explore how fintechs are revolutionising payments and investments. They discuss the shift from cash to digital payments, including the impact of instant transactions. Discover how fintechs and banks collaborate to drive innovation and meet the evolving demands of consumers and merchants through advanced technologies like APIs and instant payment schemes.

