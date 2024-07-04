Payments as a Service - Modernising and Outsourcing

At EBAday 2024, Nadish Lad, Global Head of Product, Volante Technologies, sets the scene in regards to Payments as a Service, where the industry is at and the next steps for financial institutions looking to modernise further. Gone are the days of the traditional model where products were procured by banks and deployed in their own data centres. The future is PaaS, and the product and the delivery mechanism must be outsourced, leaving banks to focus on banking - assured that their infrastructure, upgrades and maintenance are well looked after.

1049