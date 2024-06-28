Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Building the bank of tomorrow

At EBAday 2024, Tsvetanka Nankova, Global Head of Sales, Institutional Cash & Trade Finance, Deutsche Bank, discusses what banks need to do to stay in the game and the key trends driving transaction banking innovation. A new wave of technology and digitalisation is emerging, and with this, and the way in which data and analytics is leveraged is also changing. The discussion explores the critical technology of the future, which includes AI, cloud and blockchain settlement, in addition to the regulations that are setting the guardrails for innovation.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

