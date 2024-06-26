Collaboration is key to achieving growth in transaction banking

At EBAday 2024, Bana Akkad-Azhari, Head of Treasury Services EMEA at BNY, discusses the innovations, client demands, and regulatory changes, like ISO20022 migration and T+1 settlement transition, that are reshaping transaction banking. Amid inflation and geopolitical instability, the conversation focuses on how collaboration is key to overcoming challenges and achieving sustainable growth.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.