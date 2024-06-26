Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Collaboration is key to achieving growth in transaction banking

At EBAday 2024, Bana Akkad-Azhari, Head of Treasury Services EMEA at BNY, discusses the innovations, client demands, and regulatory changes, like ISO20022 migration and T+1 settlement transition, that are reshaping transaction banking. Amid inflation and geopolitical instability, the conversation focuses on how collaboration is key to overcoming challenges and achieving sustainable growth.

