Cloud-based payments outsourcing: The strategic choice for banks

At EBAday 2024, Neil Clarke, Director of Payment Solutions at CGI, and Peter Hazou, Business Strategy Leader at Microsoft, discuss the transformative benefits of cloud-based payments outsourcing for banks. With regulators increasingly supportive of this approach, modernising payment systems with cloud-based solutions allows banks to do more with less. These services offer increased scalability, flexibility, and cost savings, enhancing data-driven insights and improving customer experiences.

