Open banking services to expand into corporate and business banking

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Kanika Hope, Chief Strategy Officer at Temenos, explores the potential of open banking in corporate and business banking. We discuss the differences between corporate and retail and what is needed from open banking services, specifically Open APIs, to navigate the complexity of corporate banking and make the sector more dynamic, and highlight how the role of SMEs in the banking ecosystem has evolved with the rise in fintechs.

1345