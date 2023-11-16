Disrupting Financial Crime with RegTech

Costing up to $3.5 trillion annually, global financial crime demands an innovative response. By accelerating solution deployment and enhancing industry standards, Deborah Young, CEO of The RegTech Association, looks to education initiatives and collaboration to address the issue; setting the stage for the 'Regulatory Public Infrastructure' panel at this week’s Singapore FinTech Festival.
