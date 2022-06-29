Mainframe modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

For mainframe modernisation to be successful, financial institutions must remedy industry challenges that have permeated the space for several years. Steve Steuart - Global Head of Mainframe Migration and Modernization, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Keval Mehta - FS Cloud Lead, Accenture, discuss how financial institutions can best develop their mainframe modernisation strategies and what the digital endgame looks like.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.