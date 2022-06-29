Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mainframe modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

For mainframe modernisation to be successful, financial institutions must remedy industry challenges that have permeated the space for several years. Steve Steuart - Global Head of Mainframe Migration and Modernization, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Keval Mehta - FS Cloud Lead, Accenture, discuss how financial institutions can best develop their mainframe modernisation strategies and what the digital endgame looks like.

CLICK HERE for the webinar on demand, in association with Accenture and Amazon Web Services (AWS), to hear the industry experts discuss Mainframe Modernisation in more detail

584
