Money 20/20: A New Perspective on Securing High Value Digital Interactions

Matthew Moynahan, CEO at OneSpan, speaks at Money 20/20 on current digitization trends in financial services and the reasons why security needs to be woven seamlessly through the customer journey. Hear Matt discuss the top requirements for conducting business in today’s hyperconnected digital world, including the ability to verify the identity of a customer, authenticate users, and ensure that hybrid and virtual engagement models are secure and compliant.

Find out more at onespan.com/why-onespan

586
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

