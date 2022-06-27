Money 20/20: A New Perspective on Securing High Value Digital Interactions

Matthew Moynahan, CEO at OneSpan, speaks at Money 20/20 on current digitization trends in financial services and the reasons why security needs to be woven seamlessly through the customer journey. Hear Matt discuss the top requirements for conducting business in today’s hyperconnected digital world, including the ability to verify the identity of a customer, authenticate users, and ensure that hybrid and virtual engagement models are secure and compliant.

