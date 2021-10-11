Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Utilising cloud innovations to stay ahead of the curve

Simon Byles, Global Head of Business Development, Managed Services, SmartStream, speaks during Sibos 2021 about key trends among Managed Services and Cloud, the innovations with Cloud that financial institutions need to utilise to stay ahead of the curve, what's hindering financial institutions in their cloud strategies and how the Cloud can enable financial institutions to achieve their goals.

