Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How technology and innovation can bridge the trade finance gap

Sudhir Dole, CEO, Trade Information Network, and Rajasekar Sukumar, Vice President, Europe, Persistent Systems speak to FinextraTV about how banks are increasingly looking to mitigate the risks associated with trade finance, fraud risk, and double financing, and the need for a secure platform that offers an information registry for the safe exchange of data. We learn about how Fintechs are helping solve the trade finance gap, the risks Trade Information Network helps to mitigate via their platform, the importance of partnerships in delivering such disruptive change, and how Persistent has helped Trade Information Network to achieve its objectives.

488
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /security

7 h
Blog post
The Top 7 Technology Trends For Fintech and Business Development
Adriana P
7 h
Company
Hanseatic Bank unifies authentication with Netcetera and Entersekt
Netcetera
7 h
Blog post
Stopping fraud on crypto, FOREX and online trading platforms
Tamas Kadar
22 h
News
Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest
Newsdesk
11 Jun
Blog post
Cybersecurity in Financial Services: Compliance and Reducing Complexity with Automation
Kevin Eley

Related Companies

Persistent Systems

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Identity Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)