How technology and innovation can bridge the trade finance gap

Sudhir Dole, CEO, Trade Information Network, and Rajasekar Sukumar, Vice President, Europe, Persistent Systems speak to FinextraTV about how banks are increasingly looking to mitigate the risks associated with trade finance, fraud risk, and double financing, and the need for a secure platform that offers an information registry for the safe exchange of data. We learn about how Fintechs are helping solve the trade finance gap, the risks Trade Information Network helps to mitigate via their platform, the importance of partnerships in delivering such disruptive change, and how Persistent has helped Trade Information Network to achieve its objectives.

488