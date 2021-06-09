Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Increasing the up-take of Instant Payments across Europe

Cristina Astore, SIA’s Northwest Europe and DACH Region Sales Director, speaks to FinextraTV in the lead up to EBAday 2021, about the Instant Payments rollout and the complexity of implementing the infrastructures. We hear about what can be done to further increase their take-up across Europe, how the industry can innovate and create new services and benefits, and whether we are truly experiencing the digital revolution in Europe.

1066
