Increasing the up-take of Instant Payments across Europe

Cristina Astore, SIA’s Northwest Europe and DACH Region Sales Director, speaks to FinextraTV in the lead up to EBAday 2021, about the Instant Payments rollout and the complexity of implementing the infrastructures. We hear about what can be done to further increase their take-up across Europe, how the industry can innovate and create new services and benefits, and whether we are truly experiencing the digital revolution in Europe.

