Watching the "second wave of digital transformation" come to life with Microsoft

In the lead-up to EBAday 2021, Bill Borden, corporate vice president of worldwide financial services at Microsoft, speaks about the state of play across the financial services industry, the “second wave of digital transformation”, the company’s new Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, and the benefits we can expect from this latest initiative.

1636
