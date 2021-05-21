Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The role of hybrid cloud & AI in digital transformation & application modernization

Bargav Balakrishnan ISV Solutions, IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE, speaks to FinextraTV about the factors driving Financial Institutions to accelerate their digital transformation and cloud journeys, the challenges and opportunities they can expect along the way, what approach Financial Institutions should take in order to drive & accelerate digital transformation and how their platforms can be utilized to meet these demands.

644
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /cloud

21 May
Video
The role of hybrid cloud & AI in digital transformation & application modernization
FinextraTV
20 May
Blog post
The three ways traditional financial services can take on fintech
Steven Rackham
19 May
Company
Facteus certified as AWS migration competency partner
Facteus
18 May
Company
Mphasis sets up tech centres in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan
Mphasis
18 May
News
SIA CloudNet connects hosted applications to major payment networks
Newsdesk

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Security

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)