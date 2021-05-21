The role of hybrid cloud & AI in digital transformation & application modernization

Bargav Balakrishnan ISV Solutions, IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE, speaks to FinextraTV about the factors driving Financial Institutions to accelerate their digital transformation and cloud journeys, the challenges and opportunities they can expect along the way, what approach Financial Institutions should take in order to drive & accelerate digital transformation and how their platforms can be utilized to meet these demands.
