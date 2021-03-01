Transitioning to digitally powered, end-to-end, platform-driven corporate banking

Torsten Pull, Senior Vice President, General Manager Corporate Banking, Finastra, speaks about Finastra’s latest corporate banking research ahead of Finastra Universe. We learn about moving beyond the traditional relationship model and what it takes to transition to digitally powered, end-to-end, platform-driven corporate banking post-pandemic.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.