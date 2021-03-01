Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Transitioning to digitally powered, end-to-end, platform-driven corporate banking

Torsten Pull, Senior Vice President, General Manager Corporate Banking, Finastra, speaks about Finastra’s latest corporate banking research ahead of Finastra Universe. We learn about moving beyond the traditional relationship model and what it takes to transition to digitally powered, end-to-end, platform-driven corporate banking post-pandemic.

To learn more from the reasearch 'Beyond the traditional relationship model' CLICK HERE and for more on the event Finastra Universe CLICK HERE

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

