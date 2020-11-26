Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The next big thing in AI for Financial Services

Nick Lewins, Financial Services Lead, Microsoft Research at Microsoft, speaks during EBAday about AI, data management, and the cloud. We hear about the next big thing in AI for financial services, what Microsoft is working on to help with the management of sensitive data in the cloud, and how they are helping financial services implement ethical use of data and AI.

516
