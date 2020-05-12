Security and Compliance in an Open Banking World

Across the world, financial institutions are responding to market-driven and regulatory-driven Open Banking initiatives. In this video, Frederik Mennes, Director of Product Security at OneSpan, discusses Open Banking in the UK, US, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific, and the security risks financial institutions need to be aware of when interacting with third-party providers (TPPs). Learn how FIs can address these risks, as well as what the challenges and opportunities Open Banking creates for neo-banks.

