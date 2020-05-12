Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Security and Compliance in an Open Banking World

Across the world, financial institutions are responding to market-driven and regulatory-driven Open Banking initiatives. In this video, Frederik Mennes, Director of Product Security at OneSpan, discusses Open Banking in the UK, US, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific, and the security risks financial institutions need to be aware of when interacting with third-party providers (TPPs). Learn how FIs can address these risks, as well as what the challenges and opportunities Open Banking creates for neo-banks.

 Learn more about the security impact of Open Banking initiatives in this on-demand webinar: Security and Compliance Recommendations for Open Banking

