How Asia is driving the digital economy and shifting the way business is done

Acceleration of digital services in Asia Pacific is bringing huge benefits to companies. The region’s commitment to driving this further forms the key themes of this video interview with Lisa Robins. As Head of Global Transaction Banking APAC and Vice-Chair CIB APAC at Deutsche Bank, she shares her unique insights into how such commitment brings about new services and business models – all driven by customer expectations and experiences.