Banks need to differentiate through data

Gerald Grattoni, Head of EMEA Financial Services Solutions, Intel, and Andy Hirst, VP, Banking Solutions, SAP, talk at the SAP Financial Services Forum about the drivers for banks and insurers to exploit data and analytics, how cheap storage and real-time tools are making data more accessible, the best use cases for machine learning to automate repetitive processes, and how firms must manage challenges around governance and data integrity, while finding the right balance in AI deployment out to customers.